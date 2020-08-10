Recipe Exchange: Citrus

Fruit is such a vast category, and it’s used in such a multitude of ways, that we really should give some of the subcategories time to shine. First up on the cutting board is Citrus. Let’s see what you’ve got when it comes to highlighting those lemons, limes, oranges, and grapefruits.

Obviously, a lot of recipes that call for citrus are going to be pies, and with good reason; Key Lime Pie is one of the greatest joys in life. That said, I encourage everyone to share some non-pie citrus recipes, if you’ve got them. After all, there’s no shortage of lemon meringue recipes out there, so I’d be thrilled to see how you apply citrus to savory entrees or an appetizers with a telltale zing.

As always, when posting your recipe, please clearly delineate the ingredient list, the directions, and any other helpful notes you might have. I’ll get you started with a couple, one from my own collection, and one I discovered online.

Lemon Curd

Ingredients

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

3 tablespoons finely-grated lemon zest

Pinch of salt

6 large egg yolks

Directions

1) Melt the butter in a heavy saucepan over medium-low heat.

2) Remove the pan from the heat and whisk in the sugar, lemon juice, zest, and salt. Then whisk in the yolks until smooth.

3) Cook the mixture, whisking constantly, until it thickens and leaves a path on the back of a wooden spoon when a finger is drawn across it. Do not allow the mixture to boil.

4) Immediately pour the mixture through a strainer into a bowl. Let it cool to room temperature, whisking occasionally.

5) Refrigerate, covered, until ready to serve.

Notes

-About 3 large lemons should provide the needed juice/rind.

-Good on toast, English muffins, blueberry muffins, etc.

-Recipe makes about 1 1/2 cups of curd.

Grapefruit Chermoula

(Chermoula is a North African marinade/relish/sauce, traditionally served on fish, but can be used on meats/vegetables as well.)

Ingredients



1 grapefruit

1 large shallot, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely grated

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more

1/2 small preserved lemon, flesh discarded, peel finely chopped

1/2 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons finely grated peeled ginger

2 teaspoons harissa paste

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon honey

1/2 teaspoon tomato paste

Freshly-ground black pepper

Directions

1) Using a sharp knife, cut all peel and white pith from grapefruit; discard. Working over a medium bowl, cut between membranes to release segments into bowl.

2) Squeeze in juice from membranes as needed to make 2 tablespoons juice; discard membranes and reserve any extra juice for another use. Coarsely chop segments; return to bowl.

3) Combine shallot, garlic, lemon juice, and 1 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl; let stand 10 minutes (this will mellow the shallot and garlic).

4) Mix in grapefruit, preserved lemon peel, cilantro, oil, ginger, harissa, cumin, honey, and tomato paste; season with salt and pepper.

Notes

-Chermoula can be made up to 5 days ahead. Cover and chill.

