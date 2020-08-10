Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Aug. 10 – encore from May 8, 2002

Let’s meet today’s contestants for day six of the Jeopardy! $1,000,000 Masters Tournament:

Eric Newhouse, a director of technical assistance from Vermillion, South Dakota;

Leslie Shannon, a manager of a research lab from Sydney, Australia; and

Bob Harris, an author, comedian, and radio commentator from Los Angeles, California

Eric impressively raced off to a big lead after round one, but Bob was able to stay in the game thanks to a double-up on DD2, so going into FJ it was Eric with $25,500, Bob at $14,800 and Leslie with $2,800.

DD1, $1,000 – LET A SMILE BE YOUR UMBRIA – Running through Umbria are the Tiber & Nera Rivers & the Umbrian Range of this mountain system (Eric won $1,500 from his score of $4,000.)

DD2, $800 – SHAKESPEARE – He has the nerve to woo a widow beside her father-in-law’s coffin, but she marries him anyway (Bob won $6,400 on a true DD vs. $18,700 for Eric.)

DD3, $1,600 – ALL THE PRESIDENTS’ MEN – This Defense Secretary under Ronald Reagan received a full pardon for his role in the Iran Contra affair (Eric won $2,000 from his leading total of $19,900 vs. $11,600 for Bob.)

FJ – IN THE DICTIONARY – In his dictionary, Samuel Johnson self-effacingly defined this job title in part as “a harmless drudge”

Eric and Bob were correct on FJ, with Eric adding $4,101 to advance with $29,601.

Pop culture problems: No one could identify a photo of “That 70s Show” co-star Laura Prepon, or in a category about famous Bobs, knew the performer of the 1960 hit “Beyond the Sea” is Bobby Darin.

Judging the writers: You know you’re probably in a tournament of super-champs when the top-row clue in a Shakespeare category is about “Titus Andronicus”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are the Apennines? DD2 – Who is Richard III? DD3 – Who was Caspar Weinberger? FJ – What is lexicographer?

