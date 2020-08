Back in 1999, there were teases of a clock timer that was a Countdown to the Millennium on weekly WWF television.

The countdown would end during one of The Rock’s promos on August 9, 1999.

The Y2J Bug hit the WWF and nothing would ever, eeeeeeeeeever be the same…..again!

BREAK THE WALLS DOWN! All Hail the Ayatollah of Rock and Rollah!

This is by far on of my favorite debuts in the WWF.

Have a great Sunday everyone!

