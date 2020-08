Today is Meagan Good’s birthday. Meagan stared as Annie in the wickedly hilarious thriller, The Intruder.

Meagan Good is an American actress who began her career at a young age, (Gabriel’s Fire at age 10) and has been in numerous television shows, films, and music videos.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Have a wonderful night!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...