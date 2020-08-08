30 Days Of Anime Challenge Day 8: Your Favorite Ghibli & Best Movie For New Viewers

If there are anime properties that people that aren’t into anime may have seen without knowing it, it’s likely something from Studio Ghibli. With decades of fantastic works from a strong stable of animators, storytellers, and creative, they’ve had one of the most sought after catalogs. And it’s one that’s available for streaming via HBO Max, which means it’s very easy to get into for new people that have the service.

We’re going to go with two different attacks on this challenge. First, we want to know what your favorite Ghibli movie is. And then we want to know what one you think is best for new viewers, with the caveat that we know you really do need to tailor it for specific people. We just want to know which one you think is the most mainstream and accessible.

While for many years I would have gone with Nausicaa as my favorite, and it is one that I hold high regard for all these years later, the one that resonates me the most now that I’m older and have a family that is growing on, it’s My Neighbors the Yamadas. I do think Nausicaa is still the most accessible though!

