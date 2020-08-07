Job Rants Thread – 8/7/2020 – Working From Home XX: I’m Writing This At 2:00 A.M.

Hey, all; Healthy Fri–Holy crap, I’ve posted twenty of these under the “Working From Home” banner –

So…Cases are up, rollbacks are a possibility so long as enough idiots decide that the beach is apparently worth dying, or crippling yourself or others with a massive respiratory infection; another 1.2 million Americans filed for first-time Unemploy,emt benefits, last week, and I’m a 37-year-old man eating cookies in front of my computer at 2:00 A.M. It’s Friday, and I want to live, goddammit. In the name of all that is even the slightest bit holy, just LET ME LIVE!

That said, the job’s going pretty well, all things considered. How are you all doing?

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if out, and a great weekend. Next week’s topic: Be A Better Listener When Talking To Oneself: Part 1 of a 20-part discussion series of fun quarantine activities for the Single person.

