Friday New Music 8/7

Look! It’s Friday! Hello Friday! We got new music, like we do every Friday. Obviously the big name for me is a new album under the Microphones name. I genuinely cannot wait to give this a listen later. There’s also a live album by Mountain Man, which, do we know them? It’s the lead singer of Sylvan Esso‘s original folk band, they’re a pretty time.
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound, tell me what you’re excited for, what’s good, whats anything – enjoy!
— ABIR – Heat EP
— Adam Miller – Unify
— Admiral Radio – Sounds Like You
— Aladean Kheroufi – Beauty Beyond Grief EP
— Alex Henry Foster – Snowflakes in July
— Alison Mosshart – Sound Wheel
— Allegra Krieger – The Joys of Forgetting
— American Hi-Fi – Anywhere Else But Here EP
— Aminé – Limbo
— Angel Morgue – In the Morgue of Angels
— Another Sky – I Slept On the Floor
— Avatar – Hunter Gatherer
— Baseball Game – Baseball Game EP
— Batushka – Раскол/Raskol
— Becky Bowe – Cosmic Hearts EP
— Black Rose Maze – Black Rose Maze
— Blue Öyster Cult – 45th Anniversary – Live in London
— Brenda Nicole Moorer – Marrow
— Broken Hands – Split in Two
— BTS – Map of the Soul : 7 ~ The Journey ~ (Physical Release)
— Burnt Tapes – Grower EP
— Carcass – TBA
— Cary Morin – Dockside Saints
— Cassadee Pope – Rise and Shine
— Cate Ferris – Gyroscope
— Christwvrks – Messiah Complex
— The Collect Pond – In The Garden EP
— Collective Soul – Collective Soul (Reissue)
— Concrete – Free Us From Existence
— Cory Marks – Who I Am
— Cory Wong – Trail Songs: Dawn
— The Cuckoos – Honeymoon Phases EP
— Daniel Donato – A Young Man’s Country
— David Ian Roberts – From the Harbor
— DC The Don – Come As You Are
— Dead Swells – Dead Swells
— Deep Purple – Whoosh!
— Disciples of Verity – Pragmatic Sanction
— Drugs – Episodic
— Dukes of the Orient – Freakshow
— Duma – Duma
— Duval Timothy – Help
— El Goodo – Zombie
— Emperor – Wrath of the Tyrant (Vinyl Reissue)
— Entartung – Maleficae Arts
— Ernest Ellis – Be the Pariah
— Eyedress – Let’s Skip to the Wedding
— Faceless Burial – Speciation
— Fair Mothers – In Monochrome
— Fast Romantics – Pick It Up
— Fatigue – Illusory Things
— The Flamin’ Groovies – Jumpin’ In the Night (Reissue)
— Fore – Hombres
— The Furious Seasons – La Fonda
— Gardner/James – Synergy
— Gashi – 1984
— Georgie – At Home
— Glass Animals – Dreamland
— Golden Shoals – Golden Shoals
— Grandpa Loves Rhinos – Searching in the Sarchasm
— Greyboy Allstars – West Coast Boogaloo (Reissue)
— GWAR – Scumdogs of the Universe (30th Anniversary Box Set)
— Harry the Nightgown – Harry the Nightgown
— Helvetia – This Devastating Map
— Hjaltalín – Hjaltalín
— Howling Giant and Sergeant Thunderhoof – Turned to Stone Chapter II: Masamune & Muramasa
— Identical Homes – Language Lesson
— Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids – Shaman!
— Immanuel Wilkins – Omega
— In Hearts Wake – Kaliyuga
— Jason Molina – Eight Gates
— Jaga Jazzist – Pyramid
— Jaye Jayle – Prisyn
— Jenny O. – New Truth
— Jessica Winter – Sad Music (Chambermix) EP
— JOBS – endless birthdays
— Joe Bonamassa – New Day Yesterday (20th Anniversary Edition)
— Joel Crouse – wasteLAnd EP
— Jonathan Something – Cannibal House Rules
— Jordan Lehning – Little Idols
— Kalt Vindur – …And Nothing is Endless
— Kenny Roby – The Reservoir
— Kill Lincoln – Can’t Complain
— Komponist – ŁØ
— KPT – Dark.House
— Layla Kaylif – Lovers Don’t Meet
— Liela Moss (of The Duke Spirit) – Who The Power
— Lil Keed – Trapped on Cleveland 3
— The Loft Club – Dreaming The Impossible
— Lord of the Lost – Swan Songs III
— Lost Outrider – Blush
— Loyal Lobos – Everlasting
— Market Junction – Burning Bridges
— Marlowe (L’Orange & Solemn Brigham) – Marlowe 2
— Mary Chapin Carpenter – The Dirt and the Stars
— Matt Maltese – Madhouse EP
— Medium Love – Overcoming Shyness EP
— Melody Thornton – Lioness Eyes EP
— The Microphones (Phil Elverum) – Microphones in 2020
— Miserable Chillers – Audience of Summer
— Moise – Postcards I Forgot to Send
— Moonspell – The Butterfly Effect (Reissue)
— Mountain Man – Look At Me Don’t Look At Me
— Neil Diamond – 5 Hot August Nights
— New Bomb Turks – Nightmare Scenario – Diamond Edition
— New Fries – Is The Idea Of Us
— Nilo Blues – Nilo Blues EP
— NLE Choppa – Top Shotta
— Not A Toy – Not A Toy EP
— Obsecration – Onwards The Mystic Paths Of The Dead
— Oneiric Celephaïs – The Obscure Sibyl
— Onslaught – Generation Antichrist
— Paloma Ford – X Tapes
— Penny and Sparrow – Live in Texas, 2019
— Pixies – Bossanova (Vinyl Reissue)
— Ramos – My Many Sides
— Sam Rae – Ten Thousand Years
— Sanity Control – War on Life
— Scars – Predatory
— Shihori – Perfect Imperfection
— Slaves – To Better Days
— Spike Hellis – Smile For the World EP
— Stand Atlantic – Pink Elephant
— Steve Allman – Brainwave EP
— The Steve McQueens – Tape Ends EP
— Steve Von Till (of Neurosis) – No Wilderness Deep Enough
— Steven Bruce – Same Time, Same Place, Same Station
— STILLBIRTH – Revive the Throne
— The Stooges – Live At Goose Lake: August 8th, 1970
— Surfer Blood – Hard-Boiled EP
— Swarvy – Sunny Days Blues EP
— Tegan and Sara – Hey, We’re Just Like You (The Remixes) EP
— Terrell Hines – Portal One: The Mixtape
— Terminal Nation – Holocene Extinction
— Tiana Major9 – Sixes and Sevens EP
— Tkay Maidza – Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2 EP
— Tony Seltzer + A Lau – Avenues
— Tough Age – Which Way Am I?
— Tripwire – Consequences > Lo-Fi Excursions
— Vassafor – To the Death
— The Vice – White Teeth Rebellion
— Video Age – Pleasure Line
— Warren Givens – Rattle the Cages
— Washed Out – Purple Noon
— WoR – Prisoners
— Yanomamo – No Sympathy For A Rat
— Year of the Knife – Internal Incarceration
— Yellow Days – A Day in A Yellow Beat
— Young, Planetary – Locations I Can’t Place EP