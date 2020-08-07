Friday New Music 8/7

Look! It’s Friday! Hello Friday! We got new music, like we do every Friday. Obviously the big name for me is a new album under the Microphones name. I genuinely cannot wait to give this a listen later. There’s also a live album by Mountain Man, which, do we know them? It’s the lead singer of Sylvan Esso‘s original folk band, they’re a pretty time.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound, tell me what you’re excited for, what’s good, whats anything – enjoy!

— ABIR – Heat EP

— Adam Miller – Unify

— Admiral Radio – Sounds Like You

— Aladean Kheroufi – Beauty Beyond Grief EP

— Alex Henry Foster – Snowflakes in July

— Alison Mosshart – Sound Wheel

— Allegra Krieger – The Joys of Forgetting

— American Hi-Fi – Anywhere Else But Here EP

— Aminé – Limbo

— Angel Morgue – In the Morgue of Angels

— Another Sky – I Slept On the Floor

— Avatar – Hunter Gatherer

— Baseball Game – Baseball Game EP

— Batushka – Раскол/Raskol

— Becky Bowe – Cosmic Hearts EP

— Black Rose Maze – Black Rose Maze

— Blue Öyster Cult – 45th Anniversary – Live in London

— Brenda Nicole Moorer – Marrow

— Broken Hands – Split in Two

— BTS – Map of the Soul : 7 ~ The Journey ~ (Physical Release)

— Burnt Tapes – Grower EP

— Carcass – TBA

— Cary Morin – Dockside Saints

— Cassadee Pope – Rise and Shine

— Cate Ferris – Gyroscope

— Christwvrks – Messiah Complex

— The Collect Pond – In The Garden EP

— Collective Soul – Collective Soul (Reissue)

— Concrete – Free Us From Existence

— Cory Marks – Who I Am

— Cory Wong – Trail Songs: Dawn

— The Cuckoos – Honeymoon Phases EP

— Daniel Donato – A Young Man’s Country

— David Ian Roberts – From the Harbor

— DC The Don – Come As You Are

— Dead Swells – Dead Swells

— Deep Purple – Whoosh!

— Disciples of Verity – Pragmatic Sanction

— Drugs – Episodic

— Dukes of the Orient – Freakshow

— Duma – Duma

— Duval Timothy – Help

— El Goodo – Zombie

— Emperor – Wrath of the Tyrant (Vinyl Reissue)

— Entartung – Maleficae Arts

— Ernest Ellis – Be the Pariah

— Eyedress – Let’s Skip to the Wedding

— Faceless Burial – Speciation

— Fair Mothers – In Monochrome

— Fast Romantics – Pick It Up

— Fatigue – Illusory Things

— The Flamin’ Groovies – Jumpin’ In the Night (Reissue)

— Fore – Hombres

— The Furious Seasons – La Fonda

— Gardner/James – Synergy

— Gashi – 1984

— Georgie – At Home

— Glass Animals – Dreamland

— Golden Shoals – Golden Shoals

— Grandpa Loves Rhinos – Searching in the Sarchasm

— Greyboy Allstars – West Coast Boogaloo (Reissue)

— GWAR – Scumdogs of the Universe (30th Anniversary Box Set)

— Harry the Nightgown – Harry the Nightgown

— Helvetia – This Devastating Map

— Hjaltalín – Hjaltalín

— Howling Giant and Sergeant Thunderhoof – Turned to Stone Chapter II: Masamune & Muramasa

— Identical Homes – Language Lesson

— Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids – Shaman!

— Immanuel Wilkins – Omega

— In Hearts Wake – Kaliyuga

— Jason Molina – Eight Gates

— Jaga Jazzist – Pyramid

— Jaye Jayle – Prisyn

— Jenny O. – New Truth

— Jessica Winter – Sad Music (Chambermix) EP

— JOBS – endless birthdays

— Joe Bonamassa – New Day Yesterday (20th Anniversary Edition)

— Joel Crouse – wasteLAnd EP

— Jonathan Something – Cannibal House Rules

— Jordan Lehning – Little Idols

— Kalt Vindur – …And Nothing is Endless

— Kenny Roby – The Reservoir

— Kill Lincoln – Can’t Complain

— Komponist – ŁØ

— KPT – Dark.House

— Layla Kaylif – Lovers Don’t Meet

— Liela Moss (of The Duke Spirit) – Who The Power

— Lil Keed – Trapped on Cleveland 3

— The Loft Club – Dreaming The Impossible

— Lord of the Lost – Swan Songs III

— Lost Outrider – Blush

— Loyal Lobos – Everlasting

— Market Junction – Burning Bridges

— Marlowe (L’Orange & Solemn Brigham) – Marlowe 2

— Mary Chapin Carpenter – The Dirt and the Stars

— Matt Maltese – Madhouse EP

— Medium Love – Overcoming Shyness EP

— Melody Thornton – Lioness Eyes EP

— The Microphones (Phil Elverum) – Microphones in 2020

— Miserable Chillers – Audience of Summer

— Moise – Postcards I Forgot to Send

— Moonspell – The Butterfly Effect (Reissue)

— Mountain Man – Look At Me Don’t Look At Me

— Neil Diamond – 5 Hot August Nights

— New Bomb Turks – Nightmare Scenario – Diamond Edition

— New Fries – Is The Idea Of Us

— Nilo Blues – Nilo Blues EP

— NLE Choppa – Top Shotta

— Not A Toy – Not A Toy EP

— Obsecration – Onwards The Mystic Paths Of The Dead

— Oneiric Celephaïs – The Obscure Sibyl

— Onslaught – Generation Antichrist

— Paloma Ford – X Tapes

— Penny and Sparrow – Live in Texas, 2019

— Pixies – Bossanova (Vinyl Reissue)

— Ramos – My Many Sides

— Sam Rae – Ten Thousand Years

— Sanity Control – War on Life

— Scars – Predatory

— Shihori – Perfect Imperfection

— Slaves – To Better Days

— Spike Hellis – Smile For the World EP

— Stand Atlantic – Pink Elephant

— Steve Allman – Brainwave EP

— The Steve McQueens – Tape Ends EP

— Steve Von Till (of Neurosis) – No Wilderness Deep Enough

— Steven Bruce – Same Time, Same Place, Same Station

— STILLBIRTH – Revive the Throne

— The Stooges – Live At Goose Lake: August 8th, 1970

— Surfer Blood – Hard-Boiled EP

— Swarvy – Sunny Days Blues EP

— Tegan and Sara – Hey, We’re Just Like You (The Remixes) EP

— Terrell Hines – Portal One: The Mixtape

— Terminal Nation – Holocene Extinction

— Tiana Major9 – Sixes and Sevens EP

— Tkay Maidza – Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2 EP

— Tony Seltzer + A Lau – Avenues

— Tough Age – Which Way Am I?

— Tripwire – Consequences > Lo-Fi Excursions

— Vassafor – To the Death

— The Vice – White Teeth Rebellion

— Video Age – Pleasure Line

— Warren Givens – Rattle the Cages

— Washed Out – Purple Noon

— WoR – Prisoners

— Yanomamo – No Sympathy For A Rat

— Year of the Knife – Internal Incarceration

— Yellow Days – A Day in A Yellow Beat

— Young, Planetary – Locations I Can’t Place EP

