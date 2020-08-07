Dark Sarcasm In The Classroom: What’s The Plan?

It’s the occasional education thread, where teachers, parents, and anyone else with a stake in education can share their thoughts. I wanted to put one of these up now because the end of the summer is nigh and I am curious where people around the US and around the world are in turns of starting back and what models different communities are using. Where I am our idiot governor is insisting that every district offer a face to face option even though all the public health folks and the education committee specifically convened to deal with COVID say that’s a bad idea with our present rate of infection. No points for guessing the letter next to his name.

What’s the situation where you live? How under control is the virus? Are students going to be learning face to face, full virtual, or some hybrid? How are people reacting to whatever models are being offered?

Feel free to use this space to discuss non-COVID education topics as well.

