Lucille Ball was born on this day in 1911.

In my opinion, Lucy and Ethel in the chocolate factory is the funniest scene in TV history.

A bit of trivia: I was driving on the highway for the first time ever in Driver’s Ed when the instructor turned on the radio to hear the news, and the first story was that Lucille Ball had died.

Wash your hands, wear a mask if you have to go out, stay home if you can, post cat pictures, and be excellent to each other.

