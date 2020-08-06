Jeopardy! recap for Aug. 6 – encore from May 6, 2002

Let’s meet today’s contestants for day three of the Jeopardy! $1,000,000 Masters Tournament:

Bob Verini, a film journalist and test prep teacher from Los Angeles, California;

Eddie Timanus, a sports reporter from Arlington, Virginia; and

Leslie Shannon, a manager of a research lab from Sydney, Australia

Bob stayed in command throughout and earned a runaway at $21,000. Leslie still had wild card hopes with $10,000 entering FJ, while an all-in miss on DD3 resulted in him having just $800 for the final round.

DD1, $400 – NYT BEST SELLERS – This sequel by Alexandria Ripley, published 55 years after the original novel, entered the list at No. 1 in 1991 (Bob won $1,000 on a true DD.)

DD2, $1,600 – POETIC LICENSE – One week after a secret wedding at St. Marylebone Church, she ran off to Italy, escaping Wimpole Street forever (Bob won $1,800 from his leading score of $14,800.)

DD3, $1,600 – MUSIC APPRECIATION – The name of this small harpsichord may come from the Latin for “rod” or the Latin for “maiden” (Eddie lost $6,400 on a true DD.)

FJ – U.S. CITIES – Founded in 1758, it’s named for a British prime minister who was a noted defender of the American Colonists

Bob and Leslie were correct on FJ. Bob bet $0 and Leslie doubled up to $20,000 to be tied for second in the wild card chase going into the final game of this tournament round.

Triple Stumpers of the day: A pair of top-row clues were missed, as in the “White” category, no one knew the predatory creature classified as Carcharodon carcharias is the great white shark, or later that the “Good Grey Poet” was Walt Whitman.

This day in Trebekistan: Alex explained that the only accommodation made for blind contestant Eddie was a sheet with the categories spelled out in Braille, which he handed to Eddie at the start of round one.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Scarlett”? DD2 – Who was Elizabeth Barrett Browning? DD3 – What is virginal? FJ – What is Pittsburgh?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...