Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What’s your favorite background noise/binge show?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, AUGUST 6TH, 2020:

An American Pickle (HBO Max)

On The Trail: Inside The 2020 Primaries (HBO Max)

Star Trek: Lower Decks Series Premiere (CBS All-Access)

The Rain Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7TH, 2020:

Being Reuben Series Premiere (The CW)

Pan y Circo Series Premiere (Amazon)

Selling Sunset Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9TH, 2020:

The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

MONDAY, AUGUST 10TH, 2020:

Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event (Netflix)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 11TH, 2020:

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles Season Premiere (HBO)

