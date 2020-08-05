Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (August 5, 2020)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! It’s been a few weeks since I wrote about music, so today I want to talk a little about one of my favorite bands: CHAI!

CHAI was one of the bands I learned about while browsing music stores in Japan, and I’m so glad that I found them. They started having a “moment” last year where they suddenly grabbed the attention of Americans, which makes me very happy because they are pure goodness. A pretty good way to describe CHAI might be Devo but Japanese girls bursting with joy. The girl power of the future. Or, as they call it, NEO KAWAII:

Their global website is a delight. Check it out!

And now for some music! I’ll put the videos behind a spoiler to save some space, but I highly recommend giving them a listen today, especially if you need a little boost of energy and/or joy. I’ve included three songs from their 2019 album, Punk (which is all around fantastic) and one of their new singles released last month. Enjoy!

Click to Listen to CHAI! [collapse]

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

