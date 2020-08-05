Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (August 5, 2020)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! It’s been a few weeks since I wrote about music, so today I want to talk a little about one of my favorite bands: CHAI!
CHAI was one of the bands I learned about while browsing music stores in Japan, and I’m so glad that I found them. They started having a “moment” last year where they suddenly grabbed the attention of Americans, which makes me very happy because they are pure goodness. A pretty good way to describe CHAI might be Devo but Japanese girls bursting with joy. The girl power of the future. Or, as they call it, NEO KAWAII:
And now for some music! I’ll put the videos behind a spoiler to save some space, but I highly recommend giving them a listen today, especially if you need a little boost of energy and/or joy. I’ve included three songs from their 2019 album, Punk (which is all around fantastic) and one of their new singles released last month. Enjoy!
And, as always…
What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?
Happy Wednesday! 🙂