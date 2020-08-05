Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: books you wish you’d been exposed to sooner than you were. Are there books you’ve found to be so illuminating, inspiring, delightful, or influential that you think about how things might be even a little different if you’d found them sooner in life than you did?

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

8/12: unreliable narrators

8/19: epistolary

8/26: literary Achilles heel (h/t Pastyjournalist)

9/2: what disrupts your normal reading routine (h/t Amateur Tennis Pro)

9/9: justify your love (h/t to Jason P)

9/16: badges of honor

9/23: banned book week starts September 27

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...