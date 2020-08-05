Five Finger Discount: Wii Discussion

Let’s talk about our five favorite games from each game platform! List and discuss your favorite five (or more) titles from the Nintendo Wii, released in 2006!

Silent Hill Shattered Memories – It was the first great, or even good, Silent Hill game in five years, and now it’s been the last great Silent Hill for more than a decade. It was the progenitor to Her Story and Telling Lies, amazingly enough. went smaller, quieter, and deeply compassionate with its story of regret and reckoning in a time when the franchise has been hijacked by sick combo mechanics, desperate imitations of itself, rampant misogyny, and worst of all, the Konami of game publishers. It defies all odds in its beauty and quality.

The Legend of Zelda Twilight Princess – The best commentary on Ocarina of Time isn’t online, it’s a shaggy but deeply complex and moving 40-hour Wii launch title.

Super Mario Galaxy – The first time you soar through the stars in sheer wonderment is something that everybody should experience.

Resident Evil 4 – In is raucous camp RE4 has as much or more fun in one 30 minute section than most action games do in their entire playthroughs. That it backs that up with incredibly intense, finely tuned constant forward momentum without ever allowing the player to go too invulnerable, is just gravy.

Super Smash Bros. Brawl – I’m pretty sure the first time I ever won a match in this series or a fighting game whatsoever was as Meta Knight here. I’m not saying I’m proud of that, but it does mean something to me. Also: Sonic’s initial crossover appearance helped to soothe our household’s lingering resentment over the death of the Dreamcast, and the Subspace Emissary story mode is some of the best interactive fanfiction ever created. And there’s a million other small, unique joys.

