Avocado Cocktail Week Night 5: Loudspeaker (August 5)

The Loudspeaker is another classic cocktail that first appeared in Harry Craddock’s Savoy Cocktail Book from 1930. Craddock trained in the United States at the Hollenden luxury hotel in Cleveland. He returned to his home country of England at the onset of Prohibition where he co-founded the United Kingdom Bartender’s Guild whilst working at the Savoy. He is credited with inventing the dry Martini, as well as classics like the Corpse Reviver Number Two and the White Lady.

Loudspeaker

1 ounce brandy

¾ ounce gin

½ ounce triple sec

¾ ounce lime juice

Ice

Orange twist

Pour the ingredients into a shaker and double-strain into a chilled cocktail glass, and finally garnish with the orange twist.

