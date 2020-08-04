The Avocado Cocktail Week Night 4: The Zombie (August 4)

The Zombie is a fearsome cocktail befitting it’s name, featuring four different kinds of rum. In 1933, Ernest Raymond Beaumont-Gantt opened a Polynesian-themed bar in Hollywood called Don the Beachcomber. Later Ernest even legally changed his name to “Donn Beach”.

The Zombie was the ex-rum runner’s signature drink, supposedly created to help a hungover patron. It blossomed to national fame at the Hurricane Bar in the 1939 World’s Fair in New York. Donn’s original recipe was a strict secret, so there are a million different variations; the mixture of fruit flavours helps to disguise the ridiculous amount of alcohol hidden within.

The Zombie

1 ounce dark rum

1 ounce golden rum

1 ounce 151-proof rum

¼ ounce apricot liqueur

¼ ounce pineapple juice

¼ ounce papaya juice

¼ ounce lime juice

1 teaspoon of sugar

Dash of grenadine

Ice

1 cherry, 1 slice of pineapple, 1 orange slice

Pour ingredients except for the 151-proof rum into a shaker with the ice and shake vigorously. Pour the mixture into a hurricane glass, and pour the 151-proof rum on top. Garnish with the fruit.

