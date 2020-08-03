Avocado Cocktail Week Night 3 : The Aviation (August 3)

The third evening of Avocado cocktails addresses a classic – The Aviation! This lovely purple-hued drink was created by Hugo Ensslin, head bartender at the Hotel Wallick in New York. The first published recipe for the drink appeared in his 1916 book, ‘Recipes for Mixed Drinks’, the last cocktail book published before Prohibition. Basically a Gin Sour, it was regarded as a “forgotten classic” for decades before enjoying a modern day revival.

The Aviation

2 ounces gin

¾ ounce fresh lemon juice

¼ ounce Maraschino liqueur

¼ ounce Creme de Violette

Ice

Shake all the ingredients vigorously and strain into a cocktail glass.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...