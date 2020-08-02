Quickbreads and Muffins Sunday Food Thread 8/2

Who doesn’t like a good quickbread or muffin? I’m sure there are some but I’m not among them. I often buy more bananas than I can eat so I’m sure to have some around to make banana bread, that’s easily the quickbread I make most often. Yesterday my wife made a zucchini bread that is super delicious. I’ve also made savory quickbreads, a favorite is the whole wheat buttermilk bread from this book.

The last time I made that one was during a particularly nasty cold snap and it really helped warm us up.

It’s been too long since I made muffins, that needs to change. And as always, what have you been eating lately?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...