Welcome to the monthly Styling & Grooming Thread. This thread is for:

giving and receiving feedback and recommendations;

discussing skincare routines, product recommendations, hair cuts, clothing, etc. from our community;

diving into fashion-related topics at a more more in-depth level;

and getting a little confidence boost in the Selfie of The Month subthread!

Please be kind to one another! Don’t feel pressured to share any photos of yourself if you aren’t comfortable with showing your face or body. Physical appearance can be a sensitive subject, and we want this to be a safe space. Let’s all help each other get closer to matching how we look on the outside to who we are on the inside. 🙂

This week’s topic: Slow Fashion

Slow fashion is a movement in opposition to fast fashion. Slow fashion prioritizes environmental, animal, and human well-being over quick turnaround times in the process of creating a garment. Eco-friendly materials, local supply chains, and sustainable practices are often synonymous with slow fashion.

Do you have any slow fashion pieces in your wardrobe?

