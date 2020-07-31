Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jul. 31 – encore from May 7, 2010

Let’s meet today’s contestants for game two of the final of the Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational:

– Jane Curtin, an actress from Kate & Allie and 3rd Rock from the Sun, playing for U.S. Fund for UNICEF (subtotal of $29,000 from game one);

– Cheech Marin, an actor, comedian, director, writer and musician from Lost, playing for Hispanic Scholarship Fund (subtotal of $6,600); and

– Michael McKean, a Grammy winner, Oscar nominee and multi-talented performer from Hairspray and The Pajama Game, playing for International Myeloma Foundation (subtotal of $31,600)

Michael was correct on DD3, and that made the difference in him having the lead going into FJ with $12,100 vs. $10,000 for Jane and $6,000 for Cheech.

DD1, $600 – BRANDS THAT SOUND LIKE VERBS – This 6-letter telecom company sounds fleet of foot (Cheech lost $2,000 from his score of $4,600.)

DD2, $2,000 – HOW LOW CAN YOU GO? – This chemical element has the lowest melting point of any metal & that’s why it’s liquid at room temperature (Jane won $1,000 from her total of $8,200.)

DD3, $1,600 – SCIENCE – It’s a substance that conducts current; sodium & potassium are 2 of the ones Gatorade restores to your body (Michael won $2,500 from his score of $8,400.)

FJ – MIDDLE EAST COUNTRIES – In 1949 this kingdom dropped the word “Trans” from the beginning of its name

Only Cheech was correct on FJ, doubling to $12,000 to win game two of the match. But it wasn’t enough to pull him out of third place for the two-game totals, as Michael took first place in the match at $35,700, good for $1,000,000 for his charity.

Jane wound up second at $29,001 and won a $250,000 donation, which Cheech’s total of $18,600 netted $100,000 for his charity.

Triple Stumpers of the day: In a category about Robin Hood, so one could remember “devout man” Friar Tuck, or later that “A law or decree that forbids, like what the 18th Amendment established” is prohibition.

Pedantry corner: At the end Alex proclaimed that Michael “has never lost on Jeopardy!”, but I guess that depends if one considers losing an individual game within a two-game match that player won as a “loss”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Sprint? DD2 – What is mercury? DD3 – What are electrolytes? FJ – What is Jordan?

