Friday New Music – 7/31

I think it’s Friday! I use these more as a calendar than I should, so even if it isn’t actually Friday hey now it is. This week we’ve got the debut from a band called Expert Timing. I’ve never heard them before but it’s released by Count Your Lucky Stars (+), has dual vocalists (++) and their album name Whichever, Whatever reminds me of TIABP’s debut (+++) so I’m pretty excited on that! There’s also a new Land of Talk album, a new Beyonce, and a new AG Cook (A! G!) to be interested in.

I also wouldn’t normally be excited about a reissue here, but the Mirah reissue should be great – the album itself is great and Mirah’s voice is beautiful, but half of it is covers of songs from bands like Mount Eerie, The Blow, Half Waif, Palehound and more. Check it out!

Here’s a full(er) list, taken from Consequence of Sound. Tell me what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, whatever you’d like. Enjoy!

— !!! (Chk Chk Chk) – Certified Heavy Katz EP

— 3D Stas – Eleven

— A.G. Cook – 7G

— Above & Beyond – Anjunabeats Volume 15

— Adam Lem – Adam Lem EP

— Adult Karate – My Friends Are Internet And I Want To Break You Open

— Aime Simone – Say Yes, Say No

— Airto – Seeds on the ground—the natural sounds of Airto (Vinyl Reissue)

— Alain Johannes – Hum

— Alanis Morissette – Such Pretty Forks in the Road

— Alex Izenberg – Caravan Château

— BabyJake – Don’t give me problems, give me wine EP

— Ben Hobbs – Better Weather EP

— Benny the Butcher & DJ Drama – Gangsta Grillz x BSF Da Respected Sopranos

— Between the Buried and Me – The Silent Circus (Vinyl Reissue)

— Beyoncé – Black Is King

— Black Thought – Streams of Thought, Vol. 3 EP

— Black Veil Brides – Re-Stitch These Wounds

— Bleeding Eyes – Golgotha

— Bobbie Gentry – The Delta Sweetie (Deluxe Edition)

— Brandy – b7

— Charley Crockett – Welcome to Hard Times

— The Cheats – Cussin, Crying N’ Carrying On

— City Morgue – Toxic Boogaloo

— Cold Beaches – Drifter

— Coltre – Under the Influence

— Cool Sounds – Sleepers EP

— The Coronas – True Love Waits

— Creeper – Sex, Death & The Infinite Void

— darkDARK – We forget when we’re apart EP

— Dashboard Confessional – The Places You Have Come To Fear The Most (Vinyl Reissue)

— Dee Snider – For the Love of Metal Live

— Defy the Tyrant – Bones

— Dirty Streets – Rough and Tumble

— Dizzy – The Sun and Her Scorch

— Dominic Fike – What Could Possibly Go Wrong

— Draconis – Anthems For an Eternal Battle

— Drewboy – Personality Mixtape

— Drouth – Excerpts From a Dread Liturgy

— Dun Ringill – Library of Death

— Dystopia A.D. – Rise of the Merciless

— E^ST – I’m Doing It

— Eddie Chacon – Pleasure, Joy and Happiness

— Eddie Henderson – Shuffle and Deal

— Emma-Jean Thackray – UM음 YANG양

— Eric Anders & Mark O’Bitz – American Bardo

— Errol Dunkley – Darling Ooh! (Vinyl Reissue)

— Figueroa (Amon Tobin) – The World As We Know It

— Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death

— Foot – The Balance of Nature Shifted

— Ganser – Just Look at That Sky

— Garrison – TV Or The Atom Bomb

— Geist & The Sacred Ensemble – Waning Hymns

— Geoff Tyson – Drinks With Infinity

— Ghetto Kumbé – Ghetto Kimbé

— Gillian Welch – Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol. 1

— Glorybots – Invisible

— The Golden Dregs – Sorry For Your Loss EP

— Grüt – Work Week

— Guerilla Ghost – We Get What We Deserve

— Hifiklub – Rupture

— High Spirits – Hard to Stop

— Hockey Dad – Brain Candy

— Humbros – From 0 to 90

— Ian Skelly – Captain Caveman

— Imperial Triumphant – Alphaville

— Insight – Neura

— Irma Thomas– After the Rain (Vinyl Reissue)

— James Booker – Classified (Vinyl Reissue)

— Jason Daniels Band – Downloads From the Universe

— John Fusco and X-Road Riders – John the Revelator

— John MOuse – The Goat

— Jon Anderson (of YES) – 1000 Hands

— Jordana – Something To Say EP

— Julia Francis – When You Get What You Want EP

— Juracán – Jarineo

— Kids – Lost Cities

— Kitchen Dwellers – Reheated, Vol. 2

— Land of Talk – Indistinct Conversations

— Le Ren – Morning & Melancholia EP

— Les Techno – Flowers For Dystopia

— Lionheart – The Reality of Miracles

— Little Steven – RockNRoll Rebel – The Early Work

— Liv.e – Couldn’t Wait To Tell You…

— Lost Frequencies – Cup of Beats EP

— Lou Barlow – Emoh (Vinyl Reissue)

— Louis Armstrong and Oscar Peterson – Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson (Vinyl Reissue)

— Lucynine – Amor Veneat

— Mac McAnally – Once in a Lifetime

— Madeline Kenney – Sucker’s Lunch

— Majesty of Revival – Mysterizer

— Makaya McCraven – Universal Beings E&F Sides

— Man – Revelation (Vinyl Reissue)

— Margaret Chavez – Into An Atmosphere

— Michelle Biloon – Permanent Hat

— Mike Polizee (of Purling Hiss) – Long Lost Solace Find

— Mike Shabb – Life Is Short

— Mirah – You Think It’s Like This But Really It’s Like This (20th Anniversary Reissue)

— Moon Tooth – Violent Grief: Acoustic Selections

— Narducci – Journey to Los Angeles

— Neil O’Hardty – Angels Are Apparent

— Nora Rothman – Enough

— Northlane – Alien (Deluxe Edition)

— OHTWO – A Time To Be So Small

— Okiro – City Pets

— OMITIR – Ode

— Osi and the Jupiter – Appalachia EP

— OST+Front – Dein Helfer in der Not

— Pale Horseman – For Dust Thou Art

— Paul McCartney – Flaming Pie: Collector’s Edition

— Paul Weller – On Sunset (Physical Release)

— Pete Rodriguez – I Like It Like That (A Mi Me Gusta Así) (Vinyl Reissue)

— Peter Himmelman – Press On

— Phor – Self Love

— Powersquad – Mysterizer

— Project Figueroa (Amon Tobin) – The World As We Know It

— The Prototypes – Ten Thousand Feet Rising

— The Psychedelic Furs – Made of Rain

— Psychosexual – Torch the Faith

— Rascal Flatts – How They Remember You EP

— Rival Consoles – Articulation

— Rogue Jones – Bach EP

— Romare – Home

— Roughion – Target the Moon EP

— Scott Cook – Tangle of Souls

— Sentencia – Solve et Coagula

— Septicflesh – Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX

— Sera – When I Wake Up

— Serpent Servant – Headless

— Sevana – Be Somebody EP

— Shackleton & Zimpel – Primal Forms

— Shehehe – Pet Songs

— Shock Octopus – Enter The Exit EP

— Soft Palms (feat. Julia Kugel of The Coathangers) – Soft Palms

— Some Days Are Darker – Love+Truth

— somegirlnameddanna – twenty one, twenty two EP

— Song Sung – This Ascension Is Ours

— Soviet Spacedog – A Shotgun State of Sunshine

— Soul Asylum – Let Your Dim Light Shine (Vinyl Reissue)

— Stan Getz and João Gilberto – Getz/Gilberto (Vinyl Reissue)

— Steve Howe (of YES) – Love Is

— Suzie Stapleton – We Are the Plague

— Tami – Together Apart EP

— Thanya Iyer – Kind

— Thelonious Monk – Palo Alto

— Threesome – Minor in Christ

— Thundermother – Heat Wave

— Treva Blomquist – Snakes & Saints

— Trey Anastasio (of Phish) – Lonely Trip

— Unruly – Unruly

— Until We Get Caught – Surface EP

— Various Artists – Cover Charge: NC Artists Go Under Cover To Benefit Cat’s Cradle

— Various Artists – Road to Fast 9

— VHOOR – Baile & Sauce

— Victoria Monét – Jaguar

— Warkings – Revenge

— Wicca Phase Springs Eternal – This Moment I Miss EP

— Winter Nights – Winter Nights

— Wolf Culture – Dying in the Living Room EP

— Wye Oak – No Horizon EP

— The Zombies – I Love You (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Zombies – R.I.P. (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Zombies – The Zombies (Vinyl Reissue)

