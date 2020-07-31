30 Day Film Challenge Day 31: Epilogue

With the conclusion of our 30 Day Film Challenge yesterday, we’re getting ready to move onto the next phase. We’ve had a lot of fun running the last couple of these with the comic book challenge and then the Disney one. The movie side has moved on well and now we’re ready for August to arrive and get on with our next challenge.

The plan that we’ve got for the next few months, after which we’ll appraise whether to keep going with new challenges, is set like this:

August – 30 Day Anime Challenge

September – 30 Day Book Challenge

October – 30 Day Horror Challenge

I’m sure I can figure out good things for the last two months of the year, but I don’t want to fully commit just yet.

Thank you for your participation in past and future challenges and we’re always interested in your ideas as well!

