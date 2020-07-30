Werewolf 127 – Fire Emblem Three Houses: Day 7

Part I: White Clouds

Chapter 7: The Real Battle of the Eagle and Lion

Mitsuru Kirijo practices her rapier skills in her room. While she missed being with S.E.E.S, she believes that her time at the Officer’s Academy honed her skills. However, those skills do not make her realize two people are in her room. She takes her evoker and points it at the side of her head.

“Persona!” She says. But when she pulls the trigger, nothing comes out. She presses it again. Nothing. Feeling defeated, she walks out of her dorm and heads to detention. The two people look at each other with a confused glare.

Mitsuru (Snugs) is suspended. She was a Student.

With the sun rising at Garreg Mach, it is time to begin the Battle of the Eagle and Lion. You all travel together to Grounder field to begin. Lady Rhea watches with a serious look as she waits for you all. Even though there are fewer of you now, you ready your weapons or magic. The trumpets blare and a Knight of Seiros raises the banner.

What will you fight for? To show how far you’ve come? For honor? To kill every last one of them? Unfortunately, lethal force is not permitted here.

“Forward! Now!” Shouts Edelgard.

“For honor!” Yells Dimitri.

Claude raises his hand and gives the remaining Golden Deer a signal.

And with that, you all charge at each other.

Roles 24 7 Players 15 4 Students (VT) – Just ordinary folk, trying to get an education… in WAR. Only ability is to vote during the day. 1 Armored Knight (Jailer) – Your armor will become a fortress. Can’t jail themself or jail the same person twice in a row 1 Monk (Investigator) – Your wisdom knows no bounds. Able to investigate one target once per night. 1 Archer (Vigilante) – You’re on your way to becoming a top sniper! Has three shots. Shots will not go through if jailed or blocked. 4 1 Mercenaries (Wolves) – You’ll do anything for gold, including messing with your classmates. Only ability is one night kill per night. Will be read as “Merc” if investigated. 1 Brigand (Wolf Roleblocker) – Your muscles will stop people from doing anything! Can’t block the same person twice in a row or themself. Will be read as “Merc” if investigated. 1 Trickster (SK) – Your goal is to hide in the shadows and cause as much unrest and panic as possible. Has one night kill per night. Will be read as “Trickster” if investigated. [collapse]

Rules and Guidelines RP is optional, but appreciated for fun activities! Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your QT. This will result in an instant mod kill. Do NOT edit or delete any posts. Feel free to use your QT as much or as little as you please. Sometimes it helps to think out loud. Also, if you ever want or need to chat about non game related stuff, we’d be happy to lend an ear! Do not belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people. We will step in and give a warning if others tell me they’re uncomfortable, or when we think you crossed a line. You must make at least three posts for day. If you’re in a situation where you think you can’t reach that requirement, try to let us know. We can work something out! 🙂 This isn’t a rule per-say, but we discourage using emotional appeals as arguments. We don’t want people to feel guilty for their votes or something like that. Only votes are allowed in the vote thread. No GIFS or off topic replies. Keep that stuff somewhere else. There will be EVENTS every game day. These will be simple and give you the opportunity to gain points for your house (non game related) and Support Conversations. We will explain what you get from support conversations during the game. [collapse]

Players and Houses Black Eagles 1. Ralph – Todd

2. Jude – Dark Willow

3. Spooky – Spooky with a Sword Spralph

4. Library Lass – Anna

5. Hoho – Sparkly Possum Colonel Mustard

6. Owen – Darius Emmanuel Grouch III.

7. Goat – Bernadetta

8. Otakunomike – Mia Blue Lions 1. Stoney – Denning

2. Sic – Smokey Bear Forest Ranger

3. Jake – Cranky Kong

4. Malthusc – Balthier

5. Gramps – Pikachu

6. Wasp – Princess Lalette von Leonsberg

7. Nuka – Capybara

8. Snugs – Mitsuru Kirijo Golden Deer 1. Jam – Marianne von Edmund

2. April – Eddie the Golden Eagle

3. MSD – Maple

4. Lutair – Balthus

5. Lamb – Renly Baratheon

6. Tiff – Tiffany Aching

7. Donalbain – Darrell Rivers

8. Side – Kyo Backups: Colonel Mustard [collapse]

And yes, this is a Grumproro and dw co-production! 🙂

Day 7 will end on Saturday, August 1 at 1:00 PM EDT.

