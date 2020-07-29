Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (July 29, 2020)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! If you like sweet treats, you might enjoy watching a very strange, but fun, show called Kentaro: The Sweet Tooth Salaryman on Netflix. It’s pretty much what it sounds like…a show about a salaryman with a sweet tooth. He spends his free time eating the best desserts in Tokyo and writing about his experiences for his blog. And the places he eats at are real! When we visited Tokyo two summers ago, we actually went to one of the places on the show because the food looked so delicious. Coffee Tengoku serves amazing hotcakes and coffee. Simple and delicious. They also have sausages wrapped in hotcakes. Just writing about it is making me hungry…so now I’ll share some pictures from our trip so you can be as hungry as I am!

While you can’t visit Coffee Tengoku right this minute (well, unless you live in Tokyo!) you can try making your own hotcakes at home. Here’s a recipe for Japanese hotcakes. I haven’t tried making them, but I’ll definitely try soon. When I inevitably burn them to a crisp, I’ll be sure to share the pictures.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

