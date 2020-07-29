Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: books you kept hidden from others. We all had books that our parents/co-workers/friends/randos in public might not have approved of, that we read without displaying. Share your stories of the thrill of taboo literature, or simply fending off unwanted opinions.

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

8/5: books you wish you’d read sooner than you did

8/12: unreliable narrators

8/19: epistolary

8/26: literary Achilles heel (h/t Pastyjournalist)

9/2: what disrupts your normal reading routine (h/t Amateur Tennis Pro)

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

