Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Mental Health (07/29/2020)

I’m sure a more capable writer than I could come up with a snippy and amusing header for this, but I’m honestly not feeling very snarky today, and I’m not sure I’m talented enough to pull this one off anyway, even if I were feeling snarky. So I shall forego the shenanigans today.

As many of us know, mental health (or lack thereof) tends to have a serious effect on most friendships and relationships.

How have mental health issues affected your relationships life — or being single?

Have you ever been in a relationship where mental health required more consideration than it does for most people — or more than you were used to?

Yours, your partner’s/partners’, or both?

How did/do you cope with the more serious side of things?

Any advice for others?

And so on and so forth.

As always, anything else related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

