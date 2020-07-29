Comic Book Chat – Comic Book Resurrections

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Comic Book Resurrections

One of the very first Comic Book Chats I posted was about Comic Book Deaths.

Today we talk about Comic Book Resurrections.

What comic book character were you overjoyed to see return to the land of the living?

What comic book death should have stayed permanent?

Which character still in the afterlife would you like to see come back?

Thanks for stopping by to chat!

Take some time to visit the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado.

Search # Comics

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...