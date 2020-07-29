30 Day Film Challenge Day 29: Your Favorite Piece Of Movie Memorabilia

As we get down to the final days of this run, we’re looking at some of the things that we own that mean a lot to us from our passion about film. Movie memorabilia is a huge business but it’s built, for a lot of people, on the things that have moved them deep inside over the years. I’ve personally been on a big purge/minimalist push for the longest time so I’ve not acquired much in the past decade and I’ve weaned a lot of other things I’ve had over the years, so two things stick with me throughout the moves and changes in my life.

The first is my original one-sheet for Star Wars from its 70s theatrical release. Wonderfully framed, it’s been in every media room/home theater room I’ve had. It’s complemented by my UK broadsheet for the film Trois Colors: Red, which uses the iconic photo from it but has all the UK release information and dates on it. Both of these are huge comfort pieces every time I walk into that room.

I’ve had a lot of things over the years, from wonderful little toys to some great home video release sets such as the case from the first phase of the MCU film series. Lots of posters, specialty cards, and other trinkets that have delighted. What’s your favorite? Share photos if you have them!

