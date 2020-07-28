Werewolf 127 – Fire Emblem Three Houses: Day 6

Part I: White Clouds

Chapter 5: Battle of the Eagle and Lion

It is finally time for one of the most exciting events of the school year: The Battle of the Eagle and Lion! This mock battle between all three houses is a chance to test everyone’s skills and to see how far each house has progressed so far. Who will emerge victorious? As everyone gathers on the Field of the Eagle and Lion, Colonel Mustard–who wasn’t really a colonel–feels something sharp graze his cheek.

“Holy shit!” he yells without thinking.

Everyone turns and looks at him in surprise. The Professors shake their heads in disappointment as they guide him to detention. This is the Officers Academy, not the Swearers Academy!

Colonel Mustard (Colonel Mustard) is Suspended. He was a Mercenary.

Before anyone can properly react to this sudden turn of events, they hear a scream coming from the nearby woods. It sounds like Bernadetta! They rush towards the sound of her voice. As they get closer, they hear a scuffle and another voice, it belongs to Mia.

“One more step and you’ll wish you were never born! You won’t be dragging Bernie off to detention today, not when I’m around! Here I come, you better not underestimate me!” Everyone hears the sound of metal clashing. Has the battle already started? They grab their weapons and dash into the woods, but when they reach the source of the sounds, only Mia and Bernadetta are there. And Mia looks badly wounded. They stand dumbfounded, watching the scene. Someone runs off to get help.

“Heh, I sure showed them, didn’t I Bernie? *coughs* Good thing I trained with the best!” Mia’s voice is quiet and strained. Bernadetta is cradling Mia’s head in her arms, trying to stop the bleeding. “Wha–what happened, Mia? I heard something, and then everything went black. And now…and now,” tears start to stream down Berndetta’s face as she struggles to speak. Mia shakes her head as she sees her friend crying, “Don’t cry, Bernie! I fought my best. They better not underestimate me again! Right? Ah…but I guess….today, my blade…was not…enough….”

Just before Mia falls unconscious, the Professors arrive. Luckily, they’ve been building up their Faith skill, so they are able to Heal Mia before it’s too late. But it will be a while before she fully recovers, and so she will not be able to return to school this year.

Mia (Otakunomike) is Suspended. They were a Student.

The mock battle is delayed for a day, which gives Bernadetta time to visit Mia in the infirmary. When she gets there, Mia is sleeping, so she decides not to disturb her. But as she’s leaving she feels something hit her in the back. Turning around, she sees it’s the headband she embroidered for Mia. “You better wear it in the battle today, for good luck. Gotta fight for both of us now!” Mia is smiling brightly at her friend as she speaks. Bernadetta nods and puts on the headband, “You can count on me!”

Roles 24 9 Players 15 6 Students (VT) – Just ordinary folk, trying to get an education… in WAR. Only ability is to vote during the day. 1 Armored Knight (Jailer) – Your armor will become a fortress. Can't jail themself or jail the same person twice in a row 1 Monk (Investigator) – Your wisdom knows no bounds. Able to investigate one target once per night. 1 Archer (Vigilante) – You're on your way to becoming a top sniper! Has three shots. Shots will not go through if jailed or blocked. 4 2 Mercenaries (Wolves) – You'll do anything for gold, including messing with your classmates. Only ability is one night kill per night. Will be read as "Merc" if investigated. 1 Brigand (Wolf Roleblocker) – Your muscles will stop people from doing anything! Can't block the same person twice in a row or themself. Will be read as "Merc" if investigated. 1 Trickster (SK) – Your goal is to hide in the shadows and cause as much unrest and panic as possible. Has one night kill per night. Will be read as "Trickster" if investigated. [collapse] Players and Houses Black Eagles 1. Ralph – Todd

2. Jude – Dark Willow

3. Spooky – Spooky with a Sword

4. Library Lass – Anna

5. Hoho – Sparkly Possum Colonel Mustard

6. Owen – Darius Emmanuel Grouch III.

7. Goat – Bernadetta

8. Otakunomike – Mia Blue Lions 1. Stoney – Denning

2. Sic – Smokey Bear Forest Ranger

3. Jake – Cranky Kong

4. Malthusc – Balthier

5. Gramps – Pikachu

6. Wasp – Princess Lalette von Leonsberg

7. Nuka – Capybara

8. Snugs – Mitsuru Kirijo Golden Deer 1. Jam – Marianne von Edmund

2. April – Eddie the Golden Eagle

3. MSD – Maple

4. Lutair – Balthus

5. Lamb – Renly Baratheon

6. Tiff – Tiffany Aching

7. Donalbain – Darrell Rivers

8. Side – Kyo Backups: Colonel Mustard [collapse]

And yes, this is a Grumproro and dw co-production! 🙂

Day 6 will end on Thursday, July 30 at 1:00 PM EDT.

