The Creative Endeavors Thread Adores Jen Wang

Christine bonds with her dad (or tries) in “Stargazing”

Jen Wang (b. 1984) is a comic artist who’s worked with writers such as Cory Doctorow (on In Real Life) and authored her own graphic novels, including The Prince and the Dressmaker and last year’s semi-autobiographical Stargazing. She’s probably my favorite comic artist working today, both for her unpretentious yet distinctive style and the heartwarming yet emotionally challenging stories and characters she crafts with the former.

Watching the clock: “In Real Life” (written with Cory Doctorow)

The Prince and the Dressmaker is probably one of my favorite graphic novels ever, telling the story of a talented seamstress in a not-quite-historical Belle Epoque Paris who begins making designs for a rather unusual client. It’s a wonderful story—easily my favorite selection of our local comic shop’s short-lived book club—and best of all, Wang goes into her methods and materials in an afterword, something that was very helpful for me in thinking about my own work.

Frances’ world grows bigger, in “The Prince and the Dressmaker”

Along with the aforementioned, Wang’s worked on smaller creations of her own, as well as established series like Adventure Time and Lumberjanes. This 2018 interview she did with Paste feels typical of her tremendous empathy and generous spirit as an artist and person.

