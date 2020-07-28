Discussion: 2020 Emmy Nominations

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)



Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)



Best Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Competition Series

The Masked Singer

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie



Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Best Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Best Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession (HBO)

Billy Crudup The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Kieran Culkin Succession (HBO)

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (HBO)

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Mahershala Ali, Ramy (Hulu)

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place (NBC)

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen (HBO)

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen (HBO)

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable KimmySchmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen (HBO)

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood (Netflix)

Jim Parsons, Hollywood (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie



Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX Networks)

Toni Collette, Unbelievable (Netflix)

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America (FX Networks)

Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)

Holland Taylor, Hollywood (Netflix)

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America (FX Networks)

Outstanding Animated Program

Big Mouth, Disclosure: The Movie

Bob’s Burgers, Pig Trouble in Little Tina

Bojack Horseman, The View From Halfway Down

Rick and Morty, The Vat of Acid Episode

The Simpsons, Thanksgiving of Horror

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...