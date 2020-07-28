AVoCADo GamesCast-ing Call #67

Heya AvoGamers! Sorry for the short notice, but we’re planning to record the next episode of the AVoCADo GamesCast this Sunday, the 2nd of August, in the late afternoon/early evening Eastern time.

Here’s what we’ll definitely discuss:

Recent summer gaming presentations – Ubisoft, Nintendo Direct, Bandai Namco, and Xbox – with an emphasis on Ubisoft and Xbox Ubisoft’s ongoing harassment scandal

Here are other topics we could discuss, depending on participant interest:

The big Nintendo leak WoW console rumours Upcoming games that have gone radio-silent

We’ll also take some time to talk about what we’ve been playing lately, of course.

If you want to participate, please provide in the comments below:

Your Skype handle, if I don’t already have it. Which times on Saturday or Sunday you’re available

Recording should take roughly 2 hours, maybe a little more, maybe a little less.

As always, the GamesCast welcomes participants from diverse backgrounds. Regardless of your age, gender, sexual orientation, or cultural background, if you have something to say, we’d love to have you. We would especially love to have more women+ on the podcast; please sign up if you’re interested. The only hardware requirements are a decent-quality mic for recording (the mic on a mid-range headset usually suffices) and a stable Internet connection.

Let’s chat about video games!

Privacy-Related Disclaimers You can create a second Skype handle if your existing handle contains your real name and you wish to remain anonymous. Your Skype handle will only be shared with other participants. You can provide your Skype handle in the comments, or if you’d prefer, you can email it to me at fork[dot]in[dot]the[dot]road[at]gmail[dot]com or add spanky[dot]merve on Skype. I will only use Skype to contact you for GamesCast-related purposes, unless you indicate otherwise. [collapse]

