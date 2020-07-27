Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jul. 27 – encore from Oct. 26, 1992

Let’s meet today’s contestants for the first celebrity Jeopardy! in the Trebek era:

Regis Philbin, a TV host from Live with Regis and Kathie Lee, is playing for Cardinal Hayes High School;

Donna Mills, an actress from Knots Landing. is playing for Earth Communications Office (ECO); and

Carol Burnett, an actress, comedienne, and star of stage, screen and television, is playing for amfAR.

Regis finally figured out the signaling device to score $3,800 going into FJ, trailing Carol with $5,200, while Donna was third with $2,100.

DD1, $300 – FASHION DESIGNERS – Before he became a couturier, Mainbocher edited the Paris edition of this U.S. fashion magazine (Regis lost $400 from his score of $800.)

DD2, $800 – SONG STANDARDS – It’s the question asked in “I Got Rhythm” (Regis won $700 from his total of $2,700.)

DD3 – Not seen

FJ – HISTORIC NAMES – For his licentious behavior, monk Grigori Yefimovich Novykh earned this nickname meaning “debauched one”

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Carol dropped $2,300 to win with $2,900, but it didn’t matter because all three players got $10,000 for their charities.

Triple Stumpers of the day: No one knew the state that is the western neighbor to Georgia is Alabama, or the Viking nicknamed “the Red” is Erik the Red.

Celebrity comedy: Regis, whose passing was acknowledged by a card at the top of the show, got by far the most laughs, showing exasperation with the device (“Is this thing working?”, to which Alex replied “It works, you don’t”), and reacting to a negative ruling with “You couldn’t wait to say no, could you?”

One more thing: If the total of 18 leftovers between the two rounds wasn’t an all-time record, it has to be pretty close.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Vogue? DD2 – What is “Who could ask for anything more?” FJ – Who is Rasputin?

