Albums By The Year: 2018

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We started with the year 2000 and we’re moving forward through time, working our way to the present day.
2018 — a year if there ever was one. Post the albums you liked or just listened to from it. Many interesting ones to choose from, surely
Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer
Robyn – Honey
Anna Calvi – Hunter
Stray Kids – i Am YOU
King Princess – Make My Bed
awakebutstillinbed – what people call low self-esteem is really just seeing yourself the way that other people see you
Hop Along – Bark Your Head Off, Dog
Emily Blue – *69
Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
Earl Sweatshirt – Some Rap Songs
Shad – A Short Story About A War
Soccer Mommy – Clean
Snail Mail – Lush
Kero Kero Bonito – Time ‘n’ Place
Ariana Grande – Sweetener