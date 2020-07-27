Albums By The Year: 2018

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We started with the year 2000 and we’re moving forward through time, working our way to the present day.

2018 — a year if there ever was one. Post the albums you liked or just listened to from it. Many interesting ones to choose from, surely

2018(?) Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer

Robyn – Honey

Anna Calvi – Hunter

Stray Kids – i Am YOU

King Princess – Make My Bed

awakebutstillinbed – what people call low self-esteem is really just seeing yourself the way that other people see you

Hop Along – Bark Your Head Off, Dog

Emily Blue – *69

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Earl Sweatshirt – Some Rap Songs

Shad – A Short Story About A War

Soccer Mommy – Clean

Snail Mail – Lush

Kero Kero Bonito – Time ‘n’ Place

Ariana Grande – Sweetener [collapse]

