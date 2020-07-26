Marble League 2020 E9 Sand Mogul Race

The sand mogul race is as much a test of strategy as it is a test of speed. It isn’t simply a matter of rolling down the hill as fast as you can; selecting the optimal route across the sand dunes is a necessity. Marbles that don’t use their brains will be punished.

The first round sees some surprises, like the Oceanics winning their heat and the O’rangers failing to move on. But there are also some predictable results, like the Savage Speeders’ and the Hazers’ victories.

The first semi-final is an exciting race, with the Savage Speeders holding the lead for most of it until a collision between the Crazy Cat’s Eyes and the Oceanics sends the Oceanics skyrocketing across the finish line in first place. The second semi-final is more predictable, with the Minty Maniacs and the Hazers nabbing the top two spots.

But it’s the final that’s truly special. The Oceanics come out to an early lead, but they lose it to the Hazers. However, they claw their way back into first place after a collision with the Minty Maniacs, finishing just ahead of the Hazers. The Minty Maniacs take the bronze.

Stray thoughts:

Redemption for the Oceanics! Ironically, maybe dry land is what they need to thrive.

The Savage Speeders scored 8.008 s in their initial heat. Heh.

Green Ducks at the bottom of the pack with the only first-round time above 9 seconds. Absolutely devastating. They now sit at the bottom of the standings, having not earned a single medal.

Lots of semi-final and final times above 9 seconds, though. Oof. It might be because the marbles play more aggressively in later rounds, and collisions just slow them down.

King Stardust’s demo time was 8.164 s. Maybe he should be racing in this event! Granted, he was racing by himself, but he’s still got chops.

Next up: the 5-metre sprint. See you on Thursday!

Complete stats for Marble League 2020 can be found at the Jelle’s Marble Runs Wiki.

