30 Day Film Challenge Day 26: One Director, One Movie

The baseline of this question is really, what’s your favorite movie from your favorite director? This doesn’t necessarily mean it’s your favorite move of all time or anything, but rather there’s a director whose work you really admire more than others and this is the cream of the crop of them.

For me, I have to go with what really launched me into appreciating foreign films in my younger days and opened the door to me to a different kind of filmmaking. I had see the Three Colors series out of order as Red had landed in the theater locally once our big multiplex opened and had a dedicated international film screen. That lead me to seeing Blue and then White and onto things like Dekalog.

Krzysztof Kieślowski really did something magical with this trilogy overall and while Blue really is an extremely close second for me, Red wins each and every time, especially with the performance he gets out of Irene Jacob.

