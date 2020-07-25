30 Day Film Challenge Day 25: A Remake Or Reboot Better Than The Original

While reboots and remakes are the bane of many film fans and your casual viewers alike, there are a lot that have been great over the years for different reasons. While some try to just modernize it while sticking to what we had before, or other are strange frame by frame remakes, there are some that adapt the source material better or find new ways to tell the tale again. While I wasn’t a big fan of the original Invasion of the Body Snatchers, I did come to appreciate it more as I got older and even had a fondness for the 90s and 2000s remakes. But the 1978 incarnation for my money is one of the best remakes of a film even if it is in its own way supposed to quasi-exist at the same time as the other incarnations.

Bonus question: what’s your favorite domestic adaptation of a foreign film made in Hollywood?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...