Marble League 2020 E8 Triathlon

Marbles are good at one thing: rolling. The triathlon asks: What if marbles had to be good at three things? Let’s find out, shall we?

The Marble League triathlon dispenses with the order of the typical triathlon by placing the aquatic event last. That means marbles stay dry for the first two portions of the race. This ain’t no wet ‘n’ wild show!

The Hornets take Heat 1 with a last-minute swerve past Team Galactic. Team Momo takes Heat 2, but the Green Ducks’ aquatic skill isn’t enough to net them second place over the Savage Speeders. The O’rangers and the Thunderbolts advance out of Heat 3, mostly due to a poor performance from the Raspberry Racers.

But it’s Heat 4 that brings the excitement. The Oceanics look like they’re finally going to have their shot at glory, leading going into the water portion of the track. But then they choke and slow down, leaving an opening for the Hazers and the Midnight Wisps. Water events continue to be cursed for the seafaring team!

The O’rangers make a nasty hit in the sand section of the first semi-final, allowing them to take the lead, with the Hornets not far behind. The Hazers take the second semi-final easily, but the battle for second place is tough, leading to a photo finish, with Team Momo completing the track 1/100th of a second ahead of Team Galactic.

And then it’s time for the final. The Hornets take an early lead in the Marbula One track, but things fall apart for them in the water, with the O’rangers getting on ahead. However, by exploiting the draft left in their wake, Team Momo and the Hazers make their move. In the end, the Hazers nab first place, Team Momo gets the silver, and the O’rangers only manage to finish in third place.

Stray thoughts:

The Marbula One track and water section seem to reward skill, but the sand course is just chaos. There was a lot of luck behind today’s results.

I still can’t get over the Oceanics snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

The O’rangers cement their lead with an overall medal count of 5. That means they’ve medalled in a majority of the events.

The next event is the mogul race. Stay tuned!

Complete stats for Marble League 2020 can be found at the Jelle’s Marble Runs Wiki.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...