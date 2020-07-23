Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What should would you re-imagine as a true-crime drama?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JULY 23RD, 2020:

Bringing Up Bates Season Premiere (UPtv)

Lost Resort Series Premiere (TBS)

Most Wanted Sharks (NatGeo)

My Pregnant Husband (Lifetime)

Tacoma FD Season Premiere (TruTV)

The Dog House Series Premiere (HBO)

The Larva Island Movie (Netflix)

Tig n’ Seek Series Premiere (HBO Max)

FRIDAY, JULY 24TH, 2020:

Animal Crackers (Netflix)

Dreamworks Dragons Rescue Riders: Secrets Of The Songwing (Netflix)

50 Shades Of Sharks (NatGeo)

French Biryani (Amazon)

Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist (Amazon)

Ofrenda A La Tormenta (Offering To The Storm) (Netflix)

Radioactive (Amazon)

Raven About Bunk’d (Disney)

Rogue Trio Series Premiere (Disney+)

Room 104 Season Four Premiere (HBO)

Sing On! Spain Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Greatest #AtHome Videos (CBS)

The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix)

SATURDAY, JULY 25TH, 2020:

NBA Countdown (ABC)

Pit Bulls & Parolees Season Premiere (Animal Planet)

Stalked By My Husband’s Ex (Lifetime)

Surviving Joe Exotic (Animal Planet)

SUNDAY, JULY 26TH, 2020:

Helter Skelter (Epix)

Love In Harmony Valley (Up)

Raging Bull Shark (NatGeo)

Wynonna Earp Season Four Premiere (Syfy)

MONDAY, JULY 27TH, 2020:

Bad Ideas With Adam Devine Series Premiere (Quibi)

Canada’s Drag Race Series Premiere (Logo)

Don’t Look Deeper Series Premiere (Quibi)

Into The Unknown Series Premiere (Travel)

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit Of Happiness Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Rebecka Martinsson (Acorn TV)

Sharks Of The Bermuda Triangle (NatGeo)

TUESDAY, JULY 28TH, 2020:

Captain Marleau Season Two Premiere (MHzChoice)

Last Chance U Season Premiere (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29TH, 2020:

The Haters (Netflix)

The Cowboy Way Season Seven Premiere (INSP)

The Speed Cubers (Netflix)

