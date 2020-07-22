“Men II Boyz” American Dad! S17E13

Klaus drags the guys along to a wild bachelor party.

Klaus is getting married?!?!?! Klaus is getting married.

Klaus also want a bachelor party and enlists Stan, Roger and Jeff to join him. Men only , so no Steve. Following a checklist, they try whiskey tasting, axe throwing and a roadside BBQ joint. But when Klaus decides to cheat at a casino, they find themselves in hot water. Locked in a cell with only hours before the wedding, they manage to blow it up with the 400-proof whiskey, severely burning Stan in the process, and run for their lives. With a pack of dogs on their tail, they try to lose them in the BBQ joint, but Klaus’ theft of a chain of sausages leads the dogs to them.

Klaus even has a Joe Rogan Bachelor party checklist for tonight’s festivities

They first go to whiskey tasting, axe throwing and a wind up at a roadside BBQ joint.

They also get caught cheating at craps, which causes a fight to break out because that too is on Klaus’s list

This also lands them in fake casino prison , which they are able to escape from via 400 proof whiskey explosions.

On the run for their lives, they are hounded by hunting dogs.

Making a break for it with a truck lent from a friendly stranger, they make it to the wedding just in time

But this is no actual wedding. Klaus is not getting married?!?!?

Instead, it’s a librarian’s funeral. Klaus confesses that the wedding was called off months ago. All he wanted was to have some friends to hang out with for the weekend.

It this the end of Klaus’s Boyz? Not for long. All Klaus wants it his Instant Pot back after the breakup, which brings the boys back together for more action.

But Shoshanna actually misses Klaus and wants to get back together. Unable to call the heist off, Roger makes off with the Instant Pot

Shoshanna wants nothing more to do with Klaus after this fiasco.

KLAUS’S BOYZ!!!!

SHOSHANNA!!!!

B Plot

While the men are away Francine and Hayley decide to play, by ordering a male stripper. No boys allowed means Steve has to spend this time in his room.

But the stripper is a loser dumpy guy , aka Patton Oswald. They try to get rid of him but he won’t leave. He even brings his son since it’s his weekend with him

Son informs the ladies that the only way to get rid of him is for a dance off against his own brother.

Which he indeed does win. But he charges them a double rate of $8 since there were 2 strippers involved

Grade : B+

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...