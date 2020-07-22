Comic Book Chat – New Universe

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – New Universe

Today we will be talking about the New Universe.

If you dig around the dollar bin long enough, you’ll come across issues of DP7 or Starbrand and other comic books under the New Universe label.

I have a couple of the number one issues, to read and hold onto for nostalgia.

New Universe was an ambitious undertaking that ended in utter failure.

Was it ahead of its time?

Did it fail because people didn’t want to read about new characters?

Who were your favorite characters?

If the New Universe was introduced today, would it be a hit or would it still land like a big ol’ belly flop?

Thanks for stopping by to chat!

