Today is George Clinton’s birthday. George Edward Clinton is an American (born in NC) singer, songwriter, bandleader, and record producer. His Parliament-Funkadelic collective is known for an influential and eclectic form of funk music during the 1970s that drew on science fiction, outlandish fashion, psychedelia, and surreal humor.

Have a funky night!

