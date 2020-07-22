30 Day Film Challenge Day 22: A Movie You Wish You’d Seen In The Theater

With movie theaters shut down and the tease of them coming back up being made previously, I got very excited and frustrated with that. With no new films out, the studios were bringing out older films and one of those was The Empire Strikes Back. I’d seen it many times in the theater as a kid but I missed what few re-releases there were along the way. I’m not going anywhere near a theater at this point but when I saw this come up, I realized my kids had never seen the original trilogy in theaters and that this was an absolutely lost opportunity.

For myself, the longest time it was 2001 but that got fixed with the recent 70mm showings that were done with the restored print that Christopher Nolan was involved with. That was pretty much my one true holy grail.

