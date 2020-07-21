Weekly LGBT Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Person of the day is RF Kuang.

A bisexual woman, she is the creator of the Poppy War series, a brutal fantasy trilogy with inspired by Second Sino Japanese War. It is not for the faint of heart.

In the news, there’s a proposed anti-trans rule that would let homeless shelters judge who’s a woman in the US.

In project of the week, Vagabon’s self titled album. Her second album, she produced herself, it might heal you. Or hurt you. Possibly both

Optional Topic: What are some specific LGBTQ+ businesses you want to see more of?

