Musicals Thread (Jukebox Creations)

Welcome! The purpose of this thread is to talk about all things related to the wonderful world of musical theatre. I post a thread with a topic/question for everyone to respond to, but you are always more than welcome to discuss other topics! This is also a great place to mention any new musicals you’ve discovered and/or general recommendations for other musical fans. Heard any good shows lately? Have any theatre news to share? Tell us about it!

I know it’s been a while since I last posted this thread, but it’s been extra difficult to think of prompts lately. The news is either non-existent or not particularly happy, and this is the 76th Musicals Thread, which means I’m running out of silly questions to ask all of you. However, I have some good news to share today: I have a, hopefully fun, set of prompts figured out to give us something to talk about for a few weeks. They’re inspired by this simple idea: ask the opposite of what I would normally ask! (Yes, it’s been a long, long year, Broadway is shut down until at least January, and this thread has been going since 2017, but stick with me here.)

To kick things off, I’d like to know…what band/singer would you like to have a jukebox musical created for? That was difficult to phrase, but I think you get the idea. Generally speaking, I’m not a huge fan of jukebox musicals. There are, of course, exceptions (I’m fond of Mamma Mia! for example), but they aren’t my favorite. So I’m challenging myself, and maybe some of you, to think outside the box today. For my answer, I’m going to say…The Handsome Family! You might not know who they are, but trust me, they’re great, and their songs already have a narrative quality, so it wouldn’t be too difficult. Here’s one song to give you a sense of what they’re all about:

Really, that entire album, Wilderness, could be turned into a musical if it was about…I don’t know…various encounters with nature in the American wilderness spanning several decades? Kind of like short stories put together. You can probably tell I haven’t given this much thought, yet. But what about you all? Is there a band/singer whose music you’d like to see used to create a jukebox musical?

Also, a bonus CHALLENGE! Yes, I challenge each of you to pick one new musical (new to you, at least) and listen to it (or watch it) before 8/4 (the next time I plan to post this thread). I promise to do the same, and then we can have a little subthread to talk about what we discovered. Could be fun? If you want to watch something, here’s a list of musicals you can stream right now.

