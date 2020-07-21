Denzel: The Final Four

The Top 4 Seeds of the Tournament have made it to the Top, and now only have each other to battle.

Glory and Malcolm X easily toppled their competitors He Got Game and Man on Fire by double digits.

But Training Day took down Inside Man by a mere 3 points 24 – 21, and Philadelphia was even closer, surfing over Crimson Tide 23 – 21.

But now, there are no hiding places. Two will triumph. Two will crumble. But which will it be?

Only YOU can decide. Because… I Believe… in You and Me….. Thank you, Whitney!

