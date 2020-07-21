30 Day Film Challenge Day 21: A Movie You Love That Has NOT Aged Well

There are a lot of different reasons that a movie may not have aged well. For a lot of people, it’s hard to watch a Kevin Spacey movie anymore because of everything in the real world that has gone on. For others, some films from the past have some really terrible things about them that we glossed over culturally at the time even if they obviously bad. But as I’ve said before, nostalgia is a hell of a drug and it just means they often become films that you don’t share with others often or without some attempt at context.

But damn it, you still love that movie.

For me, it’s Chasing Amy as that film really resonated with a lot of people when it came out and for years to come and it’s been fascinating watching how it’s been re-examined, pulled apart, and critiqued and criticized in the years since by a range of people. I can easily see all the flaws in it, the problems of it all, but those flaws and problems are sometimes what makes you love a film because it wasn’t all “right” and instead presented the ugly side. With strong performances in it as well as Joey Lauren Adams just being fantastic, it made me wish she had a far bigger career. She’s always worked to be sure, but she’s a big part of why I love this hugely problematic movie that has not aged well.

