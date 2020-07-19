30 Day Film Challenge Day 19: Your Favorite Scene

We’ve talked about a lot of different elements of movies with what we like and some of what we don’t, but now we pull it all together to talk about our favorite scene. These can be so wildly different from a moment of quiet tension that brings the story to a key moment, a fantastically designed action sequence, a beautifully choreographed dance, or just the back and forth of dialogue that takes us to amazing places.

There are so many great choices that narrowing it down is definitely hard. I’m so close to just pulling from Ex Machina again but the reality is that the one that just keeps me on edge, time after time after over forty years, is the dinner scene in the original Alien film. It’s just perfect in humanizing everyone and then throwing everything off-balance, shifting into gear for the next phase of the film, and capturing some really great reactions from the cast.

