Kristen Bell was born on July 18, 1980. I first noticed her in the teen mystery show Veronica Mars.

“Veronica Mars is… smarter than me.”

I also enjoyed her in the silly / enjoyable Netflix movie Like Father (plot: Kristen and her estranged father, Kelsey Grammer, go on her honeymoon cruise together).

Kristen and Kelsey do a musical / dance number together.

Kristen has also been open about the fact that she has struggled with and taken medication for depression and anxiety, which I appreciate.

“[T]here’s nothing weak about struggling with mental illness.” – Kristen Bell

