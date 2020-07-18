30 Day Film Challenge Day 18: Robbed Of An Oscar!

They wuz robbed!

The competition for best picture at the Academy Awards always leads to a lot of conversation, especially since the Academy always seems like what’s popular to the masses can’t really be the best picture. Sometimes, it feels like the more money a film makes the smaller its chances of winning anything beyond some technical awards.

There are a lot of films up every year attempting to win the coveted best picture award but many of those that win are forgettable and haven’t stood the test of time.

While there are a couple of really big films that I think should have won way back in the day, the one that actually frustrated me when I was old enough to really start understanding film and Hollywood was Fargo in 1996. I understood the appeal of The English Patient but at the same time, I couldn’t believe that it won over such a far more complex, engaging, and dynamically put together work like Fargo, which is easy to revisit and still find new quirks about even twenty-five years later.

Which film do you think deserved the nod over what actually won?

